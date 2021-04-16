Home Opinions Sharing the burden of grief Sharing the burden of grief April 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions When life makes no sense, in a senseless way Opinions In taxes, as in life, cheating begets more cheating Opinions Throwback Thursday to the winter deer herd