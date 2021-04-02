Sandra Kay “Sandy” Garza, 54, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Sandy was born May 5, 1966, in Weslaco, Texas, to Noel Garza Sr. and Mercedes Diaz Garza. She graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee, where she was proud to be part of the varsity cheerleading team.

Sandy was dedicated to helping children. She worked as a childcare provider and in childhood education for many years. In her free time, she loved working on arts and crafts.

She will be greatly missed by her mother, Mercedes Garza of Bluffton, and her three children, Ashley Garza of Bluffton, Madeline (Ahmad) Garza-Alford of Jacksonville, Fla., and Moises Garza of Milwaukee, Wis. She was a proud and loving grandma to five grandchildren, Sofia Garza, Amanda Garza, Laylanii Garza, Jayden Alford, and Aria Alford. She is also survived by her siblings, Gloria Garza of Wisconsin, Noel Garza Jr. of Bluffton, and Veronica Garza of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her father, Noel Garza Sr.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Roy Nevil officiating.

Memorials may be made in Sandy’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to Sandy’s family at www.thomarich.com