Richard E. “Rick” Breisch, 73, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Thursday evening, April 8, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Fort Wayne to Paul E. Breisch and Marjorie L. Joy Breisch. RIck married Donna S. Miller Oct. 10, 1970, in Winchester, Indiana.

He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

Rick was a member of American Legion Post 43 in Decatur. He was a 1966 graduate of Petroleum High School and retired from Central Soya in Decatur with 35 years of service.

He enjoyed camping and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his wife, Donna S. Breisch of Decatur; a daughter, Micki J. (Ernie) Bieberich of Decatur; a son, Todd R. Breisch of Paulding, Ohio; three sisters, Jane (Ray) Searles of Bluffton, Bonnie (Michael) Foreman of Portland, and Connie (Michael) Love of Van Buren; a brother, William (Dawn) Breisch of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Justin Prater, Brandon (Candice Robb) Prater, Michael Breisch, and Anthony (Arralina) Breisch; and a great-grandchild, Huxton Prater. Another great-grandchild is due in October 2021.

He was preceded in death by a brother, J. Lee Breisch, and a daughter-in-law, Kristie Breisch.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Military honors will be conducted by the members of American Legion Post 43 of Decatur following visitation at the funeral home at 6 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to American Legion Post #43.

Arrangements by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

