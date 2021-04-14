Randy Paul Crismore, 66, of Vincennes, passed away Sunday April 11, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 8, 1954, in Fort Wayne, to Edward and Avon Wellendorf Crismore.

Randy served on the Vincennes University Police Department and then served 31 years with the Vincennes Police Department as a captain and served as assistant chief for eight years under Mayor Terry Mooney.

He was curently on his third term as a member of the Knox County Council and also served on the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Solid Waste Board, neighborhood watch program, and helped with Shop with a Cop. His memberships included Masonic Lodge No. 1, the Republican National Committee, and the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served as choir director and cantor. Randy loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was known to tell stories, especially jokes, and was known to always have a toothpick behind his ear.

Surviving are his wife Mary Galliga Crismore, whom he married on March 4, 1978; his children, Becky Williams and her husband Jacob of Oaktown, and Cassi Bass of Vincennes; and siblings Ryan Crismore of Bluffton, Sheryl Mitchell and her husband Ray of Fort Wayne, Jill Mozena and her husband Al of Fort Wayne, Debbie Enyeart and her husband John of Markle, and Noel Crismore and his wife Laurie of New Haven; along with his beloved grandchildren Peyton Laue, BrookeLynn Bass, Novah Williams, Asher Williams, Audi Williams, Journee Bass, Embrie Williams, and Israel Williams.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Bradley Crismore; and a sister in-law, Ann Crismore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Old Cathedral Catholic Church with Rev. Tony Ernst as officiant. Burial will be next to his son in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home at 524 Broadway in Vincennes. Memorials may be directed to the Friends of the Knox County Public Library, 502 N. 7th St., Vincennes, IN 47591, or to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, P.O. Box 376, Pierceton IN 46562.

