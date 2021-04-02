NOTICE OF DETERMINATION TO INCUR INDEBTEDNESS

TO THE TAXPAYERS OF

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP

Notice is given to the taxpayers of Nottingham Township, Wells County that on March 30, 2021, the trustee and the township advisory board of Nottingham Township determined to incur a loan in the amount of $70,000.00 for the purpose of purchasing a grass truck/multi-purpose vehicle, pursuant to IC 36-8-13-6.

Said loan is to be repaid in 6 years. Repayment will begin with taxes 2021 payable 2022. Ten (10) or more taxpayers objecting to this loan may file petitions within 30 days of this notice with the Wells County Auditor stating their objections to the loan and the reasons why the loan is unnecessary or unwise. If an objecting petition is filed; the County Auditor shall certify the petition to the Department of Local Government Finance who shall hold a hearing on the matter in the county not less than five (5) or more than thirty (30) days after receipt of the certified petition from the County Auditor.

Notice of hearing shall be provided by mail to the township and the first ten (10) taxpayers listed on the petition. Taxpayers present shall have the right to be heard. Determination of the Department of Local Government Finance is final.

Mark W. Shaffer Trustee, Nottingham Township

