The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to undertake a small structure pipe lining project funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration. The project is located on State Road (SR) 201 in Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana. The project will involve lining the structure carrying an unnamed tributary (UNT) to the Wabash River, located 1.40 miles south of SR 124.

Under the preferred alternative, the proposed project would involve slip lining the existing pipes with two 46-inch in diameter cured-in-place-pipe liners, the same length as the existing pipes. Class 1 riprap will be installed on the south end of the structure. The limestone headwalls will be rehabilitated, reconstructing deteriorated portions of the wall with in-kind materials. It is anticipated that the project will extend beyond the pipe openings to clear debris and to install the liner and riprap. Total tree removal is anticipated to be 47 trees at the outlet of the pipe on the south/west side of the roadway only (approximately 0.105 acre). Herbaceous vegetation removal is estimated to be approximately 0.115 acre on the north/east side of the roadway and approximately 0.01 acre on the south/west side. No permanent or temporary right-of-way acquisition is anticipated, nor will residents or businesses need relocation. The project is bundled with six other projects sponsored by INDOT; construction for all projects is planned between March 2022 and July 2023.

Properties listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) located within the Area of Potential Effects (APE) include the Ouabache State Park Historic District. The proposed action impacts properties listed in or eligible for the NRHP. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), on behalf of the FHWA, has issued a “No Adverse Effect” finding for the project because the project will not diminish the integrity of the characteristics that qualify the historic properties within the APE for inclusion in the NRHP. In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act, the views of the public are being sought regarding the effect of the proposed project on the historic elements as per 36 CFR 800.2(d), 800.3(e) and 800.6(a)(4). Pursuant to 36 CFR 800.4(d)(2), the documentation specified in 36 CFR 800.11(e) is available for inspection in SJCA Inc. Additionally, this documentation can be viewed electronically by accessing INDOT’s Section 106 document posting website IN SCOPE at http://erms.indot.in.gov/Section106Documents. This documentation serves as the basis for the “No Adverse Effect” finding. The views of the public on this effect finding are being sought. Please reply with any comments to SJCA Inc., Scott Henley, 1104 Prospect St. Indianapolis, IN 46203, (317) 566.0629, shenley@sjcainc.com no later than May 14, 2021.

In addition, the project will require the use of approximately 0.23 acre of property belonging to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The use is needed to access the structure, clear trees and install riprap on the south end of the structure, rehabilitate the limestone walls, and clear debris that has accumulated at the structure ends. Vegetation and trees removed for use of the project will be restored upon completion of the project in accordance with IDNR recommendations and project commitments. The Ouabache State Park resides on this property and included with this property are recreational facilities that are open to the public. The designed action will not adversely impact the activities, features, and attributes that qualify the property for protection under Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966 and in accordance with SAFETEA-LU Section 6009 (a). As such, it is the intent of INDOT, along with the Federal Highway Administration, to issue a finding of de minimis due to the use of the Ouabache State Park property and proposed vegetation and tree clearing. In accordance with SAFETEA-LU Section 6009 (a), the views of the public are being sought regarding the effect of the proposed project on the public recreational area. Please respond with any comments no later than May 14, 2021 to the contact information below.

SJCA Inc.

Erin Mulryan, Project Consultant

1104 Prospect St.

Indianapolis, IN 46203

(317) 566.0629 or emulryan@sjcainc.com

INDOT Fort Wayne District

Damien Perry, INDOT Project Manager

5333 Hatfield Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

260-969-8266 or dperry@indot.in.gov

In accordance with the “Americans with Disabilities Act”, if you have a disability for which INDOT needs to provide accessibility to the document(s) such as interpreters or readers, please contact INDOT Project Manager Damien Perry at 260-969-8266 or dperry@indot.in.gov.

