State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program Categorical Exclusion (CE):

City of Bluffton Water Department, Wells County, Indiana

Addendum 2 to the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER)

Water System Improvements; SRF Project DW 190890 01

Acquisition of vacuum excavation equipment

To all interested parties: This is notification that the acquisition of vacuum excavation equipment by the City of Bluffton is categorically excluded from substantive environmental review. The SRF is submitting the CE for public notice.

The scope of this Addendum includes the acquisition of a Hydro Excavation equipment package to support operations of the Bluffton Water Utility.

Total cost of equipment associated with this PER Addendum 2 is estimated to be $308,668.00. The City of Bluffton will partially finance the equipment purchase with funds from an existing loan through the SRF Loan Program.

The documentation supporting this CE is available for review at the following locations:

Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46174;

Indiana Government Center North, 100 N. Senate Avenue, SRF Loan Programs, Room 1275, Indianapolis, Indiana, Weekdays, 9 am-3:30pm;

and at www.srf.in .gov

nb 4/29

hspaxlp