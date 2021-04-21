Request for Proposal

Guaranteed Energy

Savings Contract

Notice is hereby given that the City of Montpelier, Indiana shall receive proposals for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract until May 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. local time at the City of Montpelier, 300 W. Huntington Street, Montpelier, IN 47359. Proposals will be in accordance with I.C. 36-1-12.5 and the Request for Proposal (RFP) guidelines. For more information contact Kathy Bantz at mayorbantz@montpeliercity.org or call 765-728-6500. The Qualified Provider to whom the work is awarded shall conform to the wages determined for this project. All Proposals must contain the content and be in the format described within the RFP.

Montpelier City Council reserves the right to terminate this project prior to bid being received, to reject any and all proposals and to be the sole judge of the value and merit of the proposals offered.

nb 4/21, 4/28

