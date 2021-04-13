Pauline Kolter, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Decatur, to the late Glen A. “Pete” Rupert and late Wilda P. (Riley) Rupert. She was united in marriage to Leroy A. Kolter on Aug. 25, 1951, at Monroe Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2013.

Pauline was a high school graduate from Adams Central High School class of 1951. She was formerly an active member of Salem Magley Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir for 40 years. She was a current member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren in Decatur. Pauline was also a part of the Merrier Mondays Home Ec. Club.

She was a homemaker. Pauline helped her husband on their farm, dairy and egg producing business.

Pauline was an avid Adams Central, IU and Colts sport fan. She loved the Gaithers and gospel music. She loved being with her family and attending her grandchildren’s musical and sporting events.

She is survived by a son, Barry (Kathy) Kolter of Decatur; daughter, Vickie (Mark) Zurcher of Monroe; four sisters, Shirley (Gene) Hurst of Decatur, Joan (Ray) Wyatt of Ossian, Gloria (Bill) Kohli of Fort Wayne, and Debra (Tim) Agler of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Travis (Natalie), Jared (Lauren), and Kristen Kolter, Lindsey (Keith) Beer and Brittney (Jonathan) Meier; and nine great-grandchildren, Hallie, Kaden, Brylie, Della, Jovie and Jack Kolter, Kale and Kley Beer, and Asher Meier.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Rupert.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren Activity Center and an hour prior to the service. Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren or Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur.