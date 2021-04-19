Home Lifestyle Ossian Rotary gives STEM kits to OES Ossian Rotary gives STEM kits to OES April 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Lifestyle Zanesville News: 04-19-2021 Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Mum’s the word: Don’t tell Daddy