90C01-2104-EU-000027
STATE OF INDIANA )
WELLS COUNTY )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF )
JEFFREY T. HUNTER, )
Deceased )
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that GABRIEL HUNTER was, on the 26th day of April, 2021, appointed personal representative of the estate of JEFFREY T. HUNTER, deceased, who died on January 21, 2021, and was authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this April 26, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Kristin Steckbeck Bilinski
Attorney No. 27029-02
DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK
1127 North Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-5566
Attorney for Estate
nb 4/30, 5/7
hspaxlp