Pursuant to Indiana Code § 20-26-7-37 and Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-3.5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Northern Wells Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 11, 2021 and at 5:30 p.m. on May 25, 2021, at Norwell High School, Cafeteria, 1100 E US Hwy 224, Ossian, Indiana to hold public hearings. On May 11, 2021, the Board will hold a public hearing to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed renovation of and improvements to Norwell Middle School, including the construction of an addition, Norwell High School, including the construction of an addition, the Administration Building, the Maintenance Facility, site improvements throughout the School Corporation, and the purchase of technology, equipment and real estate (collectively, the “Project”). On May 25, 2021, the Board will hold a second public hearing to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed Project and will also consider the adoption of a resolution making a preliminary determination to enter into a lease agreement relating to the Project and to issue bonds to finance the Project. You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearings.

In light of the changing circumstances as they relate to COVID-19 and the Indiana Governor’s Executive Orders regarding social distancing, please check the School Corporation’s website prior to the scheduled hearing to receive up to date information about meeting logistics.

Dated April 29, 2021.

/s/ Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells

Community Schools

