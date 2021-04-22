Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of May, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Biggs, Inc., PO Box 549, Decatur, IN 46733 for the purpose of a Major Subdivision.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Major Subdivision: 50 Lots

Common Location: The subject property is located at Hoosier Highway/Clark Street, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 13.433 acres SE/4 8-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 16th day of April, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

