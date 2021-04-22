Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of May, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Mark & Beth Behning, 9119 N 700 E, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Division of a Minor Subdivision.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Division of a Minor Subdivision: 3.49 acres with 568 ft road frontage

Common location: The subject property is located at 9119 N 700 E, Ossian, Indiana, 46777.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 32.05 in the SW quarter of Section 17 Township 28N Range 13E in Jefferson Township.

Dated this 16th day of April, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

