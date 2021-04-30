IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2104-EU-000023

Notice is hereby given that MELANIE S. DURR was on April 26, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of MARLYN K. KOONS, deceased, who died on April 4, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court April 26th, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 4/30, 5/7

hspaxlp