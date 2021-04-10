Home Lifestyle Norwell artists at Tri Kappa Show Norwell artists at Tri Kappa Show April 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 04-10-2021 Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break – Who can you trust? RSS 3 hurt in crash near Ossian