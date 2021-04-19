Below is a Teen Talk interview with Nate Beeks of Bluffton High School.

What grade are you in?

12th

What is the funniest thing that has happened to you lately?

Nothing really funny has happened to me this year.

If you could travel anywhere, where would it be and why?

I would either travel to Egypt or Scandinavian countries, because I’m really interested in the ancient history of these areas of the world.

You’re given a day to do whatever you like with no limits on money or reality. How do you spend your day?

Buy round trip tickets and travel to anywhere in the world.

What’s your most used emoji?

Laughing face

What is something that you are proud of a parent or relative for doing?

My older brother recently got hired to a job that he normally wouldn’t do. So it was nice to him be willing to step out of his comfort zone and try something new.

What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

Myself; the reason I’m my biggest obstacle is I don’t have good self confidence, so it is difficult for me to do things outside of my comfort zone. Plus, I am a very introverted and antisocial person, so I don’t like doing things such as acting in a play, giving a presentation, or going out and hanging out with people. But I’m slowly learning to overcome that and try new things I normally

wouldn’t do.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, I have 2 cats — a calico and a black cat.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I would have to say World History is my favorite class, because I really enjoy learning about the history and culture of other countries in the world.

Are you involved in any activities, related to school and otherwise?

Yes, I am involved in my school’s drama club and book review club. I am also a part of the high school bowling team.

What is your favorite game to play? Why?

I actually really love playing hide and go seek, because if you’re not looking for people, you have to try and hide from them. So, there’s a bit of a stealth aspect to it. And it’s fun to see where people hide when you find them.

What did you want to be when you were a little kid?

When I was younger I wanted to be an architectural engineer, because I was really into architecture and designing buildings and structures.

What’s one thing that can instantly make your day better?

Getting to have some time to myself, because since I’m an introvert, I get anxious sometimes when I’m around people for extended periods of time. So it’s nice to be able to go be by myself

and do whatever, like watch a movie, draw, play video games, etc.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

Magic, invisibility, or super speed.

If you had to eat one thing for every meal going forward, what would you eat?

Definitely would eat chicken pot pie, because it’s not just one thing. There are several things that make up chicken pot pie, plus it’s one of my comfort foods.

If you could have one exotic animal and it was ethically OK to have the exotic animal, what would it be?

I would definitely own a wolf.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I see myself living somewhere nice,not sure where yet. I also see myself having a good paying job that I enjoy. And I plan on getting there by graduating college and working hard for what I want.

What else should I know about you?

Well, I really love art, such as drawing or designing characters or outfits. And I really want to get into cosplay, because I find it so interesting and fun to pretend to be someone else once in a while.

