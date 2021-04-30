Mason Jacob Shank, age 6, of Leo, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was finally able to meet his big brother Jacob, in Heaven, who passed away in 2011.

Mason was born on Feb. 13, 2015, in Fort Wayne, to Cory and Mackenzie (Warwick) Shank. Both parents survive in Leo.

Mason was an exceptional boy – smart, sensitive, artistic, funny, thoughtful and kind to all he met. He was a major sports and car enthusiast. He excelled at learning, loved trick shots of any kind and enjoyed being with his family. He was in kindergarten at Cedarville Elementary School.

In addition to his parents, Mason is survived by his big sister, Riley, and his little brother, Ethan; his grandparents, John and Debbie Warwick of Bluffton and Jeff and Tina Shank of Fort Wayne; a great-grandmother, Marjorie Shank of Sturgis, Mich.; along with several cousins.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, from noon until 4 p.m., at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46835, followed by a private family celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Eric Dubach. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be made directly to Cory and Mackenzie Shank, which will be used in the future for donations and projects in Mason’s name.

Cory and Mackenzie would like to thank everyone who helped support the family these past two months. The love, prayers, generous gifts and donations were appreciated beyond measure and allowed the family to surround Mason with love and attention during this trying time.

