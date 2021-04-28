Mary Alice Workman, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, April 26, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Mary Alice was born April 17, 1929, in the Marshall County town of Tyner, Ind., to John H. and Ruby M. Jones Baker. She married Granville “Grant” E. Workman June 21, 1947, in Plymouth, Ind. He preceded her in death Apr. 27, 1998.

A 1947 graduate of Tyner High School, Mary Alice was a lifelong homemaker and beautician. She and Grant enjoyed golfing and were avid mushroom hunters. She was a long-time member of the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and American Ex-Prisoners of War (AXPOW), due to the fact that Grant had been a POW in World War II.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy (Gary) Johnson of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Brian (Kerry Ann) Johnson, Brad (Caryn) Johnson, Leslie Beck, Tiffany (Shane) Smith, and Michelle (Ginna) Workman; 16 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Workman of Lagro.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by a son, Randy Workman; two sisters, Goldie Street and Ruth Rensberger; and two brothers, George and Vern Baker.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Chaplain Gerald Moreland will officiate the service. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the top of Mary Alice’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

A committal service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel in Plymouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.