Marlyn K. Koons, born May 2, 1940, in Tocsin, Indiana, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home. Marlyn battled cancer in the same way she lived her life, with determination and courage. Daughter of Raymond “Daddy” Durr and Ellen Nash Durr, Marlyn spent her childhood in Tocsin and lived most of her adult life in Ossian, Indiana.

A 1958 graduate of Ossian High School, Marlyn was a 1962 Ball State graduate with a B.S. Major in English and a Minor in P.E. She earned her M.S. in Education at St. Francis. She began a long distinguished career in education teaching at Connersville High School for one year and then returning to Ossian in 1963 to teach in the Ossian school system and Norwell High School for 34 ½ years. Following her retirement in 1998, Marlyn continued her dedication to education at IPFW teaching English. To say that in the classroom, high school or college, she was a force to be reckoned with, would be a profound understatement. Her depth of knowledge was only matched by her enthusiasm for and love of teaching. A countless number of students reaped the benefits of sharing a classroom with Marlyn Koons.

Her reach extended beyond the classroom in her devotion to community service. She was a member of the Ossian Psi Otes, a past board member of Wells County Creative Arts, and board member and past president of Ossian Revitalization. Marlyn was an Elder of the Ossian Presbyterian Church, and served on the Session. Another of Marlyn’s loves was the theater. She was tireless in her contributions to the Wells Community Theater serving as a director and an actor in numerous successful productions. Passionate about words, Marlyn loved reading them, writing them, and most definitely using them. She had an Emily Dickinson poem at the ready for nearly every occasion. In the past two years she was part of a group, which she assembled, writing a weekly column in the News-Banner called Here’s the Thing.

These interests in education and community were surpassed only by her love and devotion to her family. She is survived by son-in-law Ryan Chasey (Fort Wayne), sister Melanie Durr (Bluffton), and brothers David (Sally) Durr (St. Joseph, MI), and Douglas Durr (Bluffton). Marlyn was a beloved aunt to Sarah (Ryne) Phillips (Florida), Elizabeth (Tom) Perry (Illinois), Parr (Laura Zanotti) Durr (Indiana), Ti Durr (California), and Palmer Durr (Florida), and to her great-nieces Grace and Ellen Perry and great-nephews Harrison and Rhys Phillips.

Marlyn was preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Angela “Angie” Leanne Chasey on August 14, 2020.

No one encountered Marlyn without becoming a friend. She loved people, and that love and respect was reciprocated by innumerable friends. All who were privileged to “share some space and time” with Marlyn will remember her for so many things, least of which are her infectious, warm smile, and loving spirit. Family, friends, community, and students, we all are beneficiaries of Marlyn’s life. She is abundantly missed.

A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, April 17, from 2-6 at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Ossian Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lyle Ewing officiating. Memorials may be made to Ossian Revitalization or Parkview Foundation, Angela Chasey Memorial Fund in support of cancer patients and their families.

