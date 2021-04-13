Lori Byrd

Loralie “Lori” Byrd, 80, of rural Bluffton, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 10, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Lori was born in Springfield, Ill., on Aug. 27, 1940, to Harold and Charlie (Ford) Ford. Both parents preceded her in death.

Lori graduated from Bluffton High School and retired from Kitco in Bluffton after more than 20 years of service. For the past few years, she had been serving as a substitute cafeteria worker for Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District. She enjoyed attending garage sales, traveling, working in her yard, and gossiping to and about her family.

Survivors include two sons, Mark and Darrin Byrd, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Tonia Byrd, Alexis Byrd, Stephanie Byrd, and Quinten Byrd; and seven great-grandchildren, Addison Bingham, Kade, Karter, and Charleigh Farrow, Corbyn, Connor, and McKinzie Byrd.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny and Mike Ford; her former husband, Paul Byrd; and her lifetime companion and best friend, Pam Anderson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 7 p.m. officiated by Pastor Eric Ward. Visitors are encouraged but not required to wear masks for attendance at the visitation and memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com