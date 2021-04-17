Wells County Drainage Board will meet Monday morning

The Wells County Drainage Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Topics on the agenda include a drainage easement for the James McNeal Prong 1 tile drain in Jefferson Township, project updates, and miscellaneous drainage matters.

Solid Waste District board will meet Monday morning

The board of the Wells County Solid Waste District will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Topics on the agenda include financial matters, the supervisor’s report, a 2021 agreement with NuGenesis, and a transfer station.

Wells County Commissioners will meet Monday morning

The Wells County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Topics on the agenda include:

• Reports from Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday and Wells County Engineer Nate Rumschlag, plus presentation of bituminous bids from the Wells County Highway Department.

• Rezoning requests, brought to the commissioners by Michael Lautzenheiser Jr., executive director of the Wells County Area Plan Commission.

• Consideration of policy renewal with General Insurance, brought to the commissioners by Dan Lipp, Richard Randol, and Bret Beer.

• Consideration of a Parlor City Market request.

• Discussion of the County Farm.

• Discussion of the County Highway Garage.

• Monthly reports and miscellaneous business.

The meeting will be streaming live at wellscountyvoice.com and the public can interact with comments by emailing auditor@wellscounty.org

Bluffton-Harrison school board will meet Monday evening

The board of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the school district’s administration building at 803 E. Harrison St. in Bluffton.

Topics on the agenda include:

• Financial matters.

• The assistant superintendent’s and the superintendent’s reports, including a legislative update and the Bluffton High School graduation rate for 2020.

• Personnel matters.

• Acceptance of donations.

• Consideration of policies concerning teacher evaluation and development plan; the effectiveness rubrics for principals, the athletic director, assistant principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

• Consideration of a policy concerning the superintendent evaluation plan.

• Consideration of a policy concerning a wellness policy on physical activity and nutrition.

• Consideration, on second reading, of a policy on random student drug testing guidelines.

• Review of additional policies.

• Consideration of amendments to the classified handbook.

• Consideration of textbook adoption for 2021-22.

• Consideration of BHMSD employee compensation.

After the regular meeting adjourns, the board will have a work session for discussion of bond issuance and tax rate impacts with Ice Miller and Stifel.

Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the meeting room on the first floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Topics on the agenda include:

• Discussion of street lights on Harvest Road.

• Discussion of a project extension request, brought to the board by Crosby Construction and Midwestern Engineering.

• Consideration of a report from DLZ Engineering Services.

• Two requests to hire, brought to the board by Fire Chief Don Craig and Brandy Fiechter, superintendent of the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Department.

Markle Town Council will meet Wednesday evening

The Markle Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse St. in Markle.

Topics on the agenda include:

• A discussion of Markle zoning amendments with Kim Hostetler of the Huntington County Department of Community Development.

• A discussion with Matt Brinkman about the Region 3-A comprehensive plan.

• Consideration of policy renewals with General Insurance.

• A review of Novae tax abatements.

• Consideration of an annexation ordinance.

• Consideration of an ordinance for Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training expenses.

• The town superintendent’s, town marshal’s, and clerk-treasurer’s reports.

Southern Wells school board will meet Thursday afternoon

The board of the Southern Wells Community Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the high school media center of the SWCS campus. (The public should note the change of date; the board usually meets on Tuesdays.)

Topics on the agenda include:

• Spotlight on Raider success — recognition and performance.

• Financial considerations.

• Personnel matters.

• Review of the student-parents handbook.

• Consideration of conference and field trip requests.

• Consideration of a one-hour delay in school on May 5.

• Consideration of an update to the 2021-22 school calendar.

• Staffing projects for 2021-22.

• Discussion of proposed changes to virtual learning for 2021-22.

• Superintendent’s report.

The community is asked to view the board meeting via Facebook Live on the Southern Wells Community Schools’ Facebook page.

The board will meet in an executive session at 4 p.m. prior to its regular meeting. During that meeting, which will be closed to the public, the board will discuss school safety and security measures and discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.