STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER:
90C01-2103-EU-000011
IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED )
ESTATE OF KEVLIN F. GESKE, )
DECEASED )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that Laurie Hustad was on March 29, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kevlin F. Geske, deceased, who died on January 22, 2021.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, March 29, 2021.
Beth Davis
CLERK, WELLS CIRCUIT/
SUPERIOR COURT
Troy C. Kiefer (#27910-50)
Beers Mailers Backs & Salin, LLP
110 West Berry Street, Suite 1100
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Telephone: (260) 426-9706
Facsimile: (260) 420-1314
Attorneys for Personal Representative
nb 4/6, 4/13
