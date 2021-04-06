STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER:

90C01-2103-EU-000011

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED )

ESTATE OF KEVLIN F. GESKE, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Laurie Hustad was on March 29, 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Kevlin F. Geske, deceased, who died on January 22, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, March 29, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK, WELLS CIRCUIT/

SUPERIOR COURT

Troy C. Kiefer (#27910-50)

Beers Mailers Backs & Salin, LLP

110 West Berry Street, Suite 1100

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Telephone: (260) 426-9706

Facsimile: (260) 420-1314

Attorneys for Personal Representative

