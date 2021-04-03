Larry ‘Shag’ Monroe

Larry D. “Shag” Monroe, 83, of Ossian and formerly of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton.

Mr. Monroe was born on April 5, 1937, in Sturgis, Mich., to Charles and Faye Monroe. Larry graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, Mich. In May of 1991, he married Judith Ellen Fought. In his early years, Larry worked at Klinger Lake Golf Club, where he earned his nickname “Shag.” He worked in manufacturing for Sterling Homes and Chalet Homes. In 2009, he retired from Del Rood Industries, where he worked as a dedicated quality assurance inspector for 34 years.

Larry was a car enthusiast who enjoyed drag racing and cruising in his ’56 Chevy, ’57 Chevy, and ’66 Pontiac Catalina. Larry enjoyed horse track racing and betting on horses at the Arlington Million and Kentucky Derby. He frequently visited antique auctions and enjoyed purchasing treasures as they came up for sale. Larry loved traveling with his wife and driving his pristine Cadillacs. Remodeling and construction was another hobby of Larry’s that he excelled in. He was a bold, stern man with a fiery attitude that had no problem confronting someone on their “BS.” Larry loved Christmas, providing gifts for his family, and playing Santa Claus. He didn’t necessarily like being told what to do and he did things his way, all while enjoying a beer. Larry absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved spending quality time with them as often as he could.

Survivors include wife, Judith Ellen Monroe of Ossian; son, Kevin T. Monroe of White Pigeon, Mich.; son, Nicholas D. Monroe of Sturgis, Mich.; stepdaughter, Teresa “Terri” and Kurt Bradtmueller of Ossian; grandchildren, Aubrey Monroe, Amelia Mercer, Grace Bradtmueller, and Courtney Smith; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Monroe of White Pigeon, Mich.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Michael Brode; and siblings Thelma Hall, Robert Monroe, and Arletta Kreider.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St. LaGrange, IN 46761.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3500, Chicago, IL 60601.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.com

Arrangements and care trusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange.