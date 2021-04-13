Kenneth Scott

Kenneth N. Scott, 71, of Poneto, a resident of Chester Township in Wells County, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Monday, Aug. 29, 1949, in Wells County. He married Elaine Scott Saturday, Nov. 23, 1974, at the Applegate Chapel in Warren.

Kenneth was a member of the first graduating class of Southern Wells High School in 1967. He furthered his education at Purdue University, graduating in 1971. Kenneth was a lifetime resident of Wells County and farmed in southern Wells County.

He was a 19-year member of FSA where he was also a board member, a member of the Poneto Volunteer Fire Department, and the Poneto Lions Club. He attended the Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed farming, collecting antique tractors, and traveling.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Elaine Scott of Poneto; a daughter, Rev. Angela (Chad) Meeks of Arcanum, Ohio; a son, Kevin (JoAnn) Scott of Poneto; four grandchildren, Jared Meeks of Poneto, Elisha Meeks of Arcanum, Ohio, Emily Scott of Poneto, and Maddy Scott of Poneto; three sisters, Shirley (Carroll) Hand of Huntertown, Ind., Joyce (Jerry) Sills of LaFontaine, Ind., and Nancy (Harold) Warner of Roanoke, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth G. Scott; his mother, Miriam Aileen Houtz Scott; a son, Matthew Scott; and a brother-in-law, James Smelser.

Family and friends may attend the drive-through visitation at the Scott residence, 0445W-700S, Poneto, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

A service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will also be at the Scott residence at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16, with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating. Interment will follow in the McFarren Cemetery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials are to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com