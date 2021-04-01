Home Lifestyle Kate’s Kitchen will reopen April 7 at library Kate’s Kitchen will reopen April 7 at library April 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Anniversaries: Lowell and Lesley Tillman Lifestyle Why is COVID surging again? Lifestyle Kids add sparkle to our lives