John C. Braden, 74, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 17, 1946, in Bluffton to Robert J. and Mildred P. Ray Braden. A 1964 graduate of Rockcreek High School, John joined the Navy and served our country in Vietnam. He worked at Schwan’s, the Bluffton Vault Company, and for North America Van Lines and retired as the Superintendent of Hickory Hills Golf Course after 17 years. While golf was a passion, he enjoyed his whole life, and he also played softball for the Rainbow Tavern in Markle. John enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s activities, including baseball, soccer and swimming. John was a member the Markle Church of Christ, the First Church of Christ and more recently Hope Missionary Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

On May 13, 1966, John and Judy I. Kern were married.

Survivors include his wife, Judy I. Braden of Bluffton; their children Wendi (Chuck) Edington of Bluffton and Trent (Tonya) Braden of Markle; five grandchildren, Toniya (Brian) Bigelow of Ossian, Halley Edington and Tucker (Victoriann) Edington of Bluffton, and Jarrett (Fiancée Liz Szewczyk) Braden and Jack Braden, both of Markle.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rita Sue Sickafus.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Gerald Moreland will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery at a later date. Calling nours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Riley Children’s Hospital.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks for visitation and for the service are at your own discretion. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.