Jay Floyd Brower, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis.

Born Oct. 12, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of Charles Lowell and Jewel Aleene (Floyd) Brower. Jay was a graduate of Bluffton High School and International Business College as well as having served in the Indiana Air National Guard, 163rd Tactical Fighter Squadron. He worked as an independent insurance agent, having previously worked for General Electric and Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. Jay was a past president of the Ossian Lions Club and had many interests. Most cherished to Jay was the time that he spent with his family and friends.

Surviving Jay are his devoted companion, Jill Sparks of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cinda Bishop of Indianapolis, Chelli (Troy) Smith of Uniondale and Chanda (Russ) Gross of Fort Wayne; former wife and mother to Jay’s daughters, Nancy Dellinger of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kyle, Taylor, Grayson, Grahm, Hadley, Rustin, Corinn, and Randin; great-grandchildren, Noah, Jase and Elijah; brother, Jed Brower of Monticello; and sister, Jill Worthington of Bluffton.

A funeral service is will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. The family asks everyone to help celebrate Jay by wearing Ohio State or Cincinnati Reds gear/colors to the viewing. Burial will be at the Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in honor of Jay’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society or Fort Wayne Trails. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Brower family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com