Jason Leon LaFevers, 45, of rural Keystone, passed away Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021, at his residence.

Jason was born and raised in Bluffton to Larry L. and Barbara K. (Humphrey) LaFevers. His father survives in Keystone.

Jason attended Southern Wells High School and worked at several places in the area, most notably the Wells County Recycling Center in Bluffton. He was always full of jokes and enjoyed teasing people and having a good time. He was a champion golden glove boxer and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. For the past several years, he had been a great caretaker for his father.

In addition to his father, Jason is survived by two daughters, Jasmine and Jolie Gray; a brother, Adam LaFevers of Texas; three sisters, Darniel Watkins of Florida, Keri LaFevers (Jason Riesen) of Vera Cruz, and Lori LaFevers (Clayton Holcomb) of Warren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara LaFevers.

Private family services are being held. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124, Bluffton, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable directly to the funeral home.

