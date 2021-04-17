James “Jim Bob” Ogle, 78, of Poneto, passed away Friday morning, April 16, 2021, at his residence in Poneto.

James ‘Jim Bob’ Ogle

He was born on Sept. 22, 1942, to James William and Ruby E. Reeder Ogle.

Jim Bob married Linda Bower Feb. 23, 1962. He worked after he graduated from high school in the oil fields in Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah with his uncle. He worked for 30 years at International Harvester, retiring at the age of 50. After retiring, he worked for a couple of years at the Bluffton Walmart.

Jim Bob enjoyed playing pool, cards and going to the casinos with his son Jody. Most of all he enjoyed the family Sunday dinners and playing with the great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Linda of Poneto and his children, Sherri (Troy) Foreman of Poneto and Jody Ogle of Travisville. He was a loving grandpa to four grandchildren, Sasha Overmyer, Kelsey Ogle, Kiley Ogle, and Olin Gray, and had five great-grandchildren, Dylan Overmyer, Yuriah Overmyer, Ava Hargrove, Laith Smith, and Raelyn Ogle.

Jim Bob is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Reed; and a brother, Jimmy Roy Ogle.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dewey Zent officiating. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks for visitation and for the service are at your own discretion. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.