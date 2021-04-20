James David Glenn

James David Glenn, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully March 27, 2021, at Life’s Journey Hospice House in Avon, Ind.

He was born in Evansville Thursday, July 25, 1963, to Richard and Wanda Glenn. His parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his fiancé, Phoebe Schwenzer; a sister, Carol Glenn of Indianapolis; an uncle, Albert Martin; and cousins Steve Hedderich and Vicki Bast of St. Louis and Tim and Dennis Harlen and Lisa Hill of Indianapolis.

James graduated from Bluffton High School with the Class of 1982 and attended Vincennes University. He worked in the custodial department at Decatur Township Schools in Indianapolis.

James loved to make people laugh, was compassionate and kind, and loved his family, friends, and his dog Arrow. He was also a sports fan, Indy Car Racing, Purdue sports, the Pacers and the Colts. He was known for changing his hats and tee shirts to fit the current sports event going on at that time, even during the same day.

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Indiana Memorial Funeral Care, 3562 W. 10th St. in Indianapolis to celebrate his life and also to honor the life of his mother, Wanda L. Glenn of Bluffton, who passed away at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday March 10, 2020. She was 93.

Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association.