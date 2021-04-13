Georgina Roth

Georgina D. Roth, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was a 1947 graduate of Lafayette Central High School. Georgina was a homemaker who had worked at the Kresge Warehouse in Fort Wayne for 10 years and then was the secretary at the Markle Church of Christ for 14 years, retiring in 1992.

Georgina loved to travel and go camping. She bowled in leagues for many years and liked to roller skate when she was young. She was definitely a prayer warrior.

She was born April 22, 1929, in Eureka, Ill., the daughter of George H. Smith and Freida A. Kuntz Smith.

She was united in marriage to Clarence E. Roth on June 20, 1947, in Zanesville. Clarence preceded her in death July 26, 2014.

Survivors include two sons, David A. Roth of Bluffton and Duane “Dewey” (Debbie) Roth of Rosemount, Minn.; two daughters, Darlene (Denny) Double of Decatur and Denise (Kevin) Hull of Alexandria, Ohio; a brother, Walter Denney of Fort Wayne; and 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Gilliom; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Roth; three sisters, Berneice Denney, Eileen Reddin, and Mildred Bear; a brother, Ordie “Bud” Smith; and three stepbrothers, Othel Denney, Marvin Denney and Cliff Denney.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St. in Markle. The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. We will be following the CDC and Indiana Department of Health guidelines for masks, social distancing, and social gathering limits. Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page and can be accessed through the Myers Funeral Home website.

nterment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Markle Church of Christ Standard Bearers Missions Fund in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mrs. Roth’s online guest book, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com