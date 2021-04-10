Home State & National News Evansville school district to pay employees $1,000 bonuses Evansville school district to pay employees $1,000 bonuses April 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Medical examiner blames pressure for Floyd’s death State & National News Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs State & National News School voucher expansion rolled back in Senate plan