Emma E. Fuller, 93, passed away Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Emma was born in Blackford County on May 11, 1927, to Jess and Marie (Creek) Linn. She married Jack E. Fuller in Montpelier on Feb. 14, 1946; he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1989.

A 1945 graduate of Montpelier-Harrison Towship High School, Emma was a homemaker and devoted to her family. She was a 50-year member of Gamma Nu and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and attended Sunday services at the River Terrace Estates Chapel.

She is survived by two daughters, Priscilla (Tom) Jackson of Syracuse and Marlene (Dan) Hoffer of Elberta, Ala.; two grandchildren, Tom Jackson and Eric Reber; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Emma is also survived by one sister, Christina Wagner of Hartford City.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jack Fuller; three sisters, Velma Smith, Mary Zanner and Margaret Cooper; and one brother, Robert Linn.

Private family services were held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Burial will take place at the Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Parlor City Lodge #134.

