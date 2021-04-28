Donna Lee Beavers Engle, 69, of Geneva, died at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021. at the Golden Meadows Home in Decatur.

She was born April 26, 1951, in Albion, Neb.

Survivors include four sons, Billy (Tammy) Bisel of Geneva, Sam (Kristy) Bisel of Keystone, Michael Whetsel of Columbia City, and Lane Engle of Geneva; two daughters, Michelle Affolder of Columbia City and Sasha (Ben) Binder of Los Angeles, Calif.; three brothers, Glenn (Iva) Beavers of Geneva, Thomas (Tonya) Beavers of Decatur, and Robert (Connie) Beavers of Geneva; two sisters, Norma Sue (John) Dann of Fort Wayne and Barbara (Bear) Dean of Jacksonville, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Glenn Beavers; her mother, Thelma Jean Cox Garringer; a son, James Bisel; and a brother, Dennis Lee Beavers.

Calling will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will ne in the Daugherty Cemetery in Geneva.

