Deakota Michael Ingle, 20, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was born on February 16, 2001 in Bluffton. Deakota is the son of Douglas Scott and Cynthia (Bluhm) Ingle of Bluffton and graduated from Norwell High School in 2019. He chose to be baptized at the 2013 Christ In Youth (CIY) conference by his dad and youth pastor, Kevin Mechling.

Deakota was a Packing Machine Operator at Utz Quality Foods. In his free time, he was the sound technician for Six Feet to Salvation and he was an engine builder.

He enjoyed working on classic cars and stereo systems. He recently rebuilt an engine for his 1978 Buick Skylark and constructed a lighted engine block coffee table. He was often helping others with car repairs and yard work. He also enjoyed making ink pens on the lathe and giving them away to friends. Deakota loved playing his drums and, while growing up, riding his bike.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Elijah; paternal grandparents, James and Linda Ingle; maternal grandparents, Ben and Sue Bluhm; aunts and uncles, Greg and Becky Ingle, David and Lynnette Bluhm, Matthew and Sarah Bluhm, and Michael and Shelby Bluhm; numerous cousins; relatives Heather Humphrey, Sheryl Delmas, and Thomas Skinner; and many friends.

The family would like to thank all the people who have encouraged and supported Deakota through kind words, actions, and prayers over the years.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the First Church of Christ with Pastor Brandon Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Family Centered Services or the Wells County Boys & Girls Club, through the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are at your own discretion for visitation and for the service. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to Deakota’s family at www.thomarich.com