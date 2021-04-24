David J. Pyard, 84, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Born Oct. 20, 1936, he was a son of Joseph Pyard and Myrtle Wright Pyard.

He was the owner of Pyard Sound and Security. He volunteered for the Need Him Help Line and was a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association and the Fellowship of Christian Magicians. He loved gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Cherie Badders and Charlene Richerson; two sons, David Pyard and John Pyard; and a sister, Nancy (Ken) Norris.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Ossian Nazarene Church, 302 N. Metts St. in Ossian. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

The Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.