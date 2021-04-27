Cindy Jo Sleppy Langel, 69, of Bluffton, passed away at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home

She was born Oct. 24, 1951, in Bluffton. She married John R. “Jay” Langel Nov. 12, 2013, in at their home in Bluffton. Her husband survives.

Cindy was a 1970 graduate of Southern Wells High School. She had worked in banking for 45 years and retired from the IBA Bank in Markle where she was a loan officer. Cindy loved spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her mother, Nellie Mae Stinson Sleppy of Bluffton; a daughter, Amy Jo (Phil) Horrom Benedict of Hartford City; her grandchildren, Michael Benedict of Poneto, Ryan (Angela) Benedict of Montpelier, and Alyssa (William) Cavanaugh of Van Buren; and two great-grandchildren, Emmalynn Benedict of Montpelier and Nicholas Cavanaugh of Van Buren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph S. Sleppy; a son, Kristopher A. Horrom; and a sister, Sandra L. Sleppy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. A celebration of Cindy’s life will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday at funeral home. Interment will be in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials are to Family Centered Services 1515 N. Sutton Circle Drive, Bluffton, IN 46714, or to Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Memorial gifts may also be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

