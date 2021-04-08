Carol J. Carnes, 84, of Poneto, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton. She was born on Tuesday, March 2, 1937, in Fort Wayne. She married Paul R. Carnes on Saturday, Dec. 25, 1954 at the Blanche Chapel Church in Wells County.

Survivors include her daughters, Carlene (husband, Keith) Schierling of Niles, Mich., Cathe (husband, Kevin) Music of Fort Wayne, Elaine (husband, Stacey) Wilson of Poneto; brother, Paul (wife, Marilyn) Zimmerman of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Donald James Carnes; mother, Ruth (Harter) Zimmerman; father, Kenneth Zimmerman; sister, Norma Jean Godsey; and brother, James Zimmerman.

Calling hours are from 2-5 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service Monday, which will be held at 11 a.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

