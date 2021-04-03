Home State & National News Blocking of Indiana cigarette tax hike frustrates advocates Blocking of Indiana cigarette tax hike frustrates advocates April 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News More tragedy at the U.S. Capitol State & National News Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses State & National News March hiring accelerates, but many jobs remain lost