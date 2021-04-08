Berenice A. Stoppenhagen, 81, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.

Berenice was born March 23, 1940, in London, England, daughter of the late Herbert S. and Emily (Roe) Everett.

She worked in supporting her husband, Raymond, as a farmer’s wife and in helping to raise their children. Additionally she worked as an LPN and assistant director of nursing, retiring in 2006 from Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Berenice was a long time and active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the church’s Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her children, Lisa D. (Ed) Black of Fayetteville, N.C., Neil (Susan) Stoppenhagen of Ossian, Ian (Sharolyn) Stoppenhagen of Ossian, and Andrew (Gay) Stoppenhagen of Bluffton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Victor Everett of England; sister, Janet Carslake of England; sisters-in-law, Helen Scheumann and Teena Everett; and brother-in-law, Barry Winter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Stoppenhagen; siblings, Violet Threadgold, John Everett, Lynn Winter, and Maureen Everett; and three brothers-in-law.

Visitation for Berenice will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the fellowship hall of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514-E-750N, Ossian. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

Burial will be at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery located behind the church.

Preferred memorials in Berenice’s memory may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

