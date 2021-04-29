Aleena L. Davis, 77, a resident of rural Montpelier in Chester Township, passed away at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Thursday, Jan. 13, 1944, in Kingsport, Tenn., to Kenneth R. and Iona (Williams) Gillenwater. She married John Paul “Whitey” Davis Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960, in Lebanon, Tenn.

Aleena was a devoted mother, fantastic grandmother, and great grandmother. She was beautiful and generous in all that she did in her life. You could often find her outside on the farm tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved to be outdoors and enjoyed living in the country. Aleena formerly worked at Sheller Globe and retired from Gripco both of Montpelier.

Loving survivors include her husband of 60 years John Paul “Whitey” Davis; son Rick A. (Beth) Davis, Montpelier; daughters Connie S. Davis, Hartford City and Lee Ann (Greg) Brigner, Hartford City; brothers Barney Bee, Garney Lee, and Roy Carol Gillenwater, all of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister Guila Mataleen Davidson, Gate City, Va., grandchildren Angie Davis, Montpelier, Brent (Melinda) Davis, Montpelier, Craig A. Bartlett, Muncie, Heaston Wilson, Noblesville, Austin Brigner, Bluffton, Josh Brigner, Bluffton, Holly Brigner, Berne, and Carson Brigner, Hartford City; great grandchildren Dylan (Morgan), Rain, Kyndal, Kylee, Elizabeth, Cadence, Hudson, Kaylee and Brody, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janie Merril Gillenwater; brothers Jonah Edwards and Charles “Buck” Gillenwater; son-in-law Bryan Wilson; granddaughter Libby N. Bartlett and brother-in-law Charles E. Davidson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. and from noon to 2 p.m at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Friday, April 30, 2021.

A service to celebrate Aleena’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, with Gary Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials are to Five Points School, 4994 W. 1100 S-90, Montpelier, IN 47359, or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60635

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.