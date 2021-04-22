The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on May 04, 2021 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/alcohol‑resources/alcohol‑beverage‑information/#lbHearing.

DL9013447 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store RENEWAL

WHITEHORSE LLC 413 N. JEFFERSON ST. Ossian IN

D/B/A OSSIAN PACKAGE LIQUOR

RR9030513 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

JERRY REINHARD/ LISA OWENS 121 NORTH MAIN Bluffton IN

D/B/A B‑4

RR9037402 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) TRANSFER

Barnes Enterprises LLC 710 S. Jefferson St Ossian IN

D/B/A Tipsy Ditch Bar & Grill

