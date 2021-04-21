“Mrs. R loved literature for its ennobling influence upon the soul. She was a student, a lover of books, her fine literary taste was the result of much reading. And through her life there were but few movements of a literary character among women in which she was not interested.”

A fellow genealogist sent me some newspaper clippings she found in an antique store in Morgan County, Indiana. She recognized one of the family surnames I research. In that collection were many obituaries. The above was included in Mrs. R’s obituary and while she is not on any branches of my tree, I loved reading about her life and wished I could have known her so we could talk about books.

I could not help but think about my literary life. Some of my earliest memories are of Mom walking my brother and sister and me to the library. Then there came a time when Mom decided we were responsible enough to walk the seven blocks to the library without her. Incidentally, as I began writing this, I discovered that it was National Library Week.

I loved our library, which was built long before I was born. It was an old building that smelled of books, where you could hear a pin drop and occasionally hear people whispering, where the curved stairway showed the wear and tear of feet on the wooden steps. I imagined my mom and dad and aunts and uncles among those who had worn away the wood. I remember the absolute joy I felt when I got my own library card: 0330, a number forever in my memory. During one of my many visits, I discovered the stereoscopes and cards sequestered in a nondescript cupboard above stairway wall. I spent hours sitting on the floor inserting one card after another as I toured the world.

My heart broke when the library was torn down and made into a parking lot.

I have digressed. I intended to write about the books I grew to love. My earliest memories are of Beatrix Potter’s “Tale of Peter Rabbit” and “The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck.” (The books I loved did not include Dick and Jane and Spot from our first grade readers.) Once I discovered the Bobsey Twins, I was hooked; the effect they had on me has lasted a lifetime.

I love books. I love reading. I saved my money until I had exactly 50 cents when I would walk the five blocks to Raupfer’s Five and Dime, make my way down the stairs where along the back wall I found the Bobsey Twins series. With that 50 cents, I purchased another book and continued reading the adventures of Bert and Nan and Freddie and Flossie. As I said: I was hooked!

Then came “The Five Little Peppers and How They Grew,” “The Boxcar Children,” and “Anne of Green Gables.” Oh, how I wanted to go to Prince Edward Island where Anne’s great adventures happened.

Heidi, Black Beauty, and Misty of Chincoteague led me on other adventures. When I found out that there is actually an annual pony swim across the channel to Chincoteague, I yearned to be there. The horse stories are responsible for my unrequited desire for a pony when we moved to the farm. (Incidentally, I did get to visit Beatrix Potter’s home when I was much older.)

Books have always surrounded me. Some I like more than others. I was appalled when I began teaching again after an eighteen-year absence and some of my middle school students told me they did not like to read. I expected them to enjoy reading, so I set out to reel them in. I read fun sections from books and left them hungering for more. They demanded those books and others by the same authors when they visited the library. I did read entire books to them and was elated when some of the students showed up with their own copies so they could follow along on our daily adventures.

Here’s The Thing: The library is the heart of a town. It holds the magic that allows us to imagine lives we could never live and go places we never dreamed of if we walk through the doors. I hope when my obituary is written, it will say, “She was a student, a lover of books and she shared that love with her children, her students, and her friends of all ages.”

———

Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of articles written by a group of retired and current teachers: Billy Kreigh, Anna Spalding, Jean Harper, and Marianne Darr-Norman. Their intent is to spur discussions at the dinner table and elsewhere. You may also voice your thoughts and reactions via The News-Banner’s letters to editor.