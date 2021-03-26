Zelma M. Langley, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1926 in Huntington County to Raymond L. and Ethel Marie (Groves) Harness.

Zelma graduated from Liberty Center High School with the class of 1945. She worked at the G.C. Murphy Co. in Bluffton and retired from the Keebler Co. in 1990. Zelma was an active member of the Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton for many years.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Cynthia) Langley of rural Liberty Center; and two daughters-in-law, Marilyn Langley of Leesburg, and Janet (Dennis) Langley-Chubinski of The Villages, Fla., five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Zelma is also survived by a brother, Harold Harness of Warren and a sister, Betty Larkey of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Langley and Ronald Langley and a sister, Hilda Helms, and a half-sister, Mary Louise Lyons.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, (March 27, 2021) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Douglas McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center. Preferred memorials are to Grace Baptist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.