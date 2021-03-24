Wilma Jean Steele, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Hospice Home. She was born in Bluffton, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline (McIntire) Pond. She worked as a circuit board builder at General Electric and at Lockheed Martin.

Surviving are her children, Shanda D. Harris of Fort Wayne, Scott D. (Monica) Harris of Ossian, Kara (Robert) Cassidy of Excelsior, Minn., Kendra (Michael) Kearns of Carmel, and Jennifer (Ean Vanstrom) Harris-Steele of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and three sisters, Jeanette Gilbert of Bluffton, Yvonne (Joe) Haney of Warren, and Bonnie David of Ossian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband C. Vincent Steele in 2009.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819 with visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Warren, on Saturday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made in honor of her memory to Visiting Nurse Hospice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the family.