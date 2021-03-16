William C. Edmonds, 60, of Hartford City, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1960, in Hartford City.

Survivors include his former wife, Treva Edmonds of Montpelier; sons, Nathan R. (Bethany) Edmonds of Montpelier and Chasen Edmonds of Bluffton; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil C. Edmonds and Corrine (Smoot) Edmonds.

Calling hours are from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery.

