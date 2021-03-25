Home Opinions The significance of a tradition The significance of a tradition March 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Hoosiers: Get your shot Opinions Could Biden spread democracy? Perhaps. Opinions Ye who rules the roost, rules fowl