Scott A. Kaehr, 42, of Bluffton, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Scott was born on March 18, 1978, in Wells County, the son of Richard and Sandra (McCune) Kaehr.

He married Brittany Cotton on March 12, 2005, in Roanoke.

Survivors include his wife; his parents; two sons, Hudsyn Kaehr and Harrisyn Kaehr, both of Uniondale; a stepson, Izayah Mason of Uniondale; a sister, Susan (Ronnie) Roberts of Craigville; and hisgrandmother, Betty Pike of Huntington.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Kaehr.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. We will be following the guidelines from the CDC and the state of Indiana for masks, social distancing, and social gathering limits. Interment will take place at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

