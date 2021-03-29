Home Opinions Schmuhl seeks to end Hupfer’s — and the Indiana GOP’s —... Schmuhl seeks to end Hupfer’s — and the Indiana GOP’s — winning streak March 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions It’s tax season. Where do your local taxes go? Opinions Stop the steal, for real this time Opinions Life’s essentials have been redefined — how about yours?